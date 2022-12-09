PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday: 'Praying for long and healthy life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and prayed for her long and healthy life. The former Congress president reached Ranthambore on Thursday, a day ahead of the birthday to celebrate the occasion in the state where the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Jaipur on Thursday and in the afternoon she flew to Sawai Madhopur in a helicopter. She will be staying in Sher Bagh Hotel of Ranthambhore, and her birthday will be celebrated there on Friday, party leaders said.

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi also reached Sawai Madhopur via road and joined Sonia Gandhi. "They will be staying in Ranthambhore, and celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9," party leaders said. The local administration has made all possible arrangements to ensure the safety of Sonia Gandhi and her family.

Birthday wishes to one of the finest human beings and leaders, Ms #SoniaGandhi. May god bless her with a long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/auUY9rYpT3 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 9, 2022

Wishes poured in on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday. "Best wishes to UPA Chairperson and former Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. May she be blessed with good health," Salman Khurshid tweeted.

"A lady who has lost so much in the service of this nation still stood strong with all her vigor for the progress of this nation and guided the Congress party through thick and thin. Wishing Our Leader Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji, a very Happy birthday & a healthy & happy year ahead!" Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV tweeted.

The birthday celebration comes as Congress is all set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh after it won 40 seats in the state which alternated between the BJP and the Congress every election.

