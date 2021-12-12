Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘May he keep inspiring people with his creativity, phenomenal acting’: PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday
india news

‘May he keep inspiring people with his creativity, phenomenal acting’: PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday

“A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site.
Regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth has appeared in more than 160 films, mainly in Kollywood.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran actor Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday. Taking to Twitter, Modi said that he wished that Rajinikanth keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting.

“A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth has appeared in more than 160 films, mainly in Kollywood.

Also referred to as 'Thalaiva' by his fans and followers, Rajinikanth has completed more than 45 years as an actor.

RELATED STORIES

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role, according to news agency PTI. Eight years later, in 1983, Rajinikanth made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Andha Kanoon’ along with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Rajinikanth has been conferred with many national and state-level awards. Last year, he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The veteran actor is also the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP