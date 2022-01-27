PM Modi writes to global academics, cricketers with ‘Indian connect’

New Delhi : A select group of people, including academicians and cricketers of international repute, received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

According to a person aware of the details, the letters are in line with the ongoing programme to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The government of India has launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark India’s freedom struggle.

The letters from PM Modi acknowledge the achievements and contribution of the receivers to their respective areas of expertise and acknowledges their connection to India.

“…26 January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India mark 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people,” the letter says.

Among the recipients of the letter are Amrita Narlikar, professor and president of the German Institute for Global and Area Studies. In the letter to Narlikar the PM wrote, “ Academics, researchers and teachers play a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of knowledge by constantly venturing into new frontiers as well as sharing it with society. The world’s future is being written by people like you who enhance its intellectual capital and ensure upcoming generations benefit from it.”

In the letter to author and academic Vivek Wadhwa, the PM said India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations, which he is confident will empower lives and contribute to the global good.

“I appreciate your deep understanding of the tech sector, its utility and possible dangers. The digital infrastructure that India is building, is aimed at bringing the fruits of technology to every citizen, while at the same time providing the necessary and requisite protection of privacy and data. I am confident that your expertise in policy prescriptions will help India to work better in this regard,” the letter further said.

Writing to Anuradha Doddaballarpur, captain of Germany’s women’s cricket team and a cardiovascular scientist, the PM said, “… The remarkable dexterity with which you handle two starkly diverse worlds of being a cardiovascular scientist and a cricketer is indeed commendable. Taking a double hat-trick and becoming the first female international cricketer to do so in the T20 match against Austria was indeed a remarkable feat... You also share a special bond with India.”

Gad Saad, professor and evolutionary behavioural scientist, also received a letter from the Prime Minister. Tweeting about the letter Saad wrote, “ I just received an official letter from a very high representative of the prime minister of one of the leading democracies in the world. I am not at liberty to share any additional information but it is truly incredible.”

Tel Aviv-based novelist Ashley Rindsberg also received a letter. “Public intellectuals, policy analysts and researchers play an important role in democracy by understanding complex policy dynamics and communicating it to the people. In helping design policy as well as intersecting policy outcomes, they bring people and policymakers closer,” the PM said in his letter.

Cricketers Jonty Rhodes and Chris Gayle also received the letter acknowledging their connection with India. In his letter to Rhodes, the Prime Minister said,”Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. This special bond was truly reflected when you name your daughter after this great nation. You are truly a special ambassador of the strong relations between a nations.”

Gayle also tweeted about the letter but did not disclose the contents. He tweeted about the letter “reaffirming” his “close personal ties with him (PM) and to the people of India.”

Trinidadian actor and singer Machel Montano also tweeted his thanks to the PM for the letter.