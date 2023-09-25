PM Modi's mega rally in MP's Bhopal today: Traffic regulated, schools closed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday to address a mega congregation of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers. Several schools will remain closed as various routes have been regulated by the Bhopal Police for Modi's arrival. Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma put up ahead of PM Modi's visit for 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal.(ANI)

The ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said. Reports claimed the BJP is eyeing a gathering of 10 lakh people at the event to demonstrate the party's strength.

The decision to declare a holiday in several schools is due to the anticipated heavy traffic congestion in many areas as a result of the road regulations, local reports claimed. Consequently, parents have received messages over the weekend notifying them of the school closure on Monday due to the PM's visit.

The rally will be held in Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where Modi is expected to arrive at around 11am and stay till 1pm, party's MP unit chief VD Sharma told news agency PTI.

BJP v Congress in election

The event is a part of the BJP's launch of a series of five yatras earlier this month. BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated the first yatra in Chitrakoot, Satna, on September 3. “The formal culmination of these yatras would mark the mega workers' meeting in Bhopal on September 25,” a party leader said.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election scheduled to happen later this year will see a tough battle unfolding between the ruling BJP and the Congress. A confident BJP has also unveiled its slogan for the election “abki bar 150 par” (victory in more than 150 seats). Notably, in a bid to counter the narrative, the Congress has launched a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' in the state to highlight the "failures" of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

During the 2018 assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the winner with 114 seats out of 230 seats. Under Kamal Nath, a coalition government was formed, however, the alliance faced a setback after 15 months when a group of Congress MLAs, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a Union minister, defected to the BJP.

