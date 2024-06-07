From Sarva Panth Sambhava to Jai Jagannatha: PM Modi's top quotes from NDA meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he would strive to ensure unanimity in all decisions of his next government and asserted that the NDA is an organic alliance committed to the principle of ‘nation first’, after he was elected as the leader of NDA parliamentary party. PM Narendra Modi was elected as leader of NDA parliamentary party.(Sansad TV)

During the meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan in the Parliament building, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA's parliamentary party.

The proposal was seconded by Amit Shah, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and others. It was approved unanimously, setting the stage for Modi to become the Prime Minister for a third time.

After this, PM Modi addressed the gathering, here is his top quotes.

PM Modi at NDA meet | Top quotes

• PM Modi said, “In Indian politics, the NDA has achieved a historic feat as the most successful pre-poll alliance ever seen. Unlike other political gatherings, the NDA is more than just a power grab; it is a group committed to Nation-First! Today, the NDA shines as an organic alliance in the political system of Bharat.”

• "In the next decade, my personal dream for India is focused on good governance, development, and improving the lives of every citizen. I believe that reducing government interference in people's lives will only strengthen our democracy," Modi said.

• "In reflecting on the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it's evident to the world that this marks the 'Mahavijay' of the NDA from every standpoint. Despite initial appearances, where our opponents resorted to conjuring imaginary promises to uplift their morale, the statistics reaffirm that this is the most robust alliance government in our history. There was an attempt to delegitimise this victory, but neither did we falter then nor do we now! Our conduct post-June 4 demonstrates our ability to gracefully accept victory. Indeed, we recognise triumph!" Modi took aim at opposition.

• "When results were coming out on June 4, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, 'Are the EVMs alive or dead?' The opposition's relentless assault on the credibility of EVMs aimed to erode faith in India's democratic processes. They seemed poised to orchestrate a funeral procession for the EVM. However, by the evening of June 4, they found themselves silenced. India's democracy and its inherent fairness prevailed. I sincerely hope to not hear about EVM controversies for the next five years. Yet, as we approach 2029, they may resurface. The nation will not forget their actions," PM said.

• "The recent elections showcased the strength of India's democracy, with critics of EVMs and the Election Commission silenced by the people's verdict. It's unfortunate that some still cling to outdated skepticism, failing to embrace technological advancements like EVMs and Aadhaar, which are crucial for India's advancement," he said.

• "We are embarking on a new journey of development, good governance, and inclusive participation. Together, we will realize the dream of a developed India. Our commitment to the principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' underscores our belief in the equality of all religions," he said.

• "Over the past decade, we have propelled the nation to new heights of success. The cornerstone of the NDA's leadership has been good governance. Whenever given the chance to serve, each and every leader of the NDA has ensured good governance across the nation. NDA has become synonymous with effective governance," Modi said.

• "For me, every leader in the Parliament, irrespective of party affiliation, holds equal significance. When we speak of 'Sabka Prayaas,' everyone is on an equal footing, regardless of party allegiance. This inclusivity has fortified the NDA alliance, propelling it forward over the past three decades," he said.

• "We are pleased to announce significant victories in various states. Kerala witnessed the triumph of one of our representatives for the first time. Arunachal Pradesh has shown remarkable performance, while in Sikkim, we are on the verge of a 'clean sweep.' Additionally, the historic victory in Andhra Pradesh reflects our growing strength," Modi lauded NDA's poll performance.

• "Whenever I think of Lord Jagannatha, I feel he is God of poor; for next 25 years, Odisha will be among country's key growth engines," PM said as BJP swept Odisha and is set to form government there.