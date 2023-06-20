Modi in US: A look back at PM's previous visits to United States

On Tuesday morning, prime minister Narendra Modi left for the United States on his maiden ‘state visit’ to the country after being invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This is only the third state visit by an Indian leader to the US, the first two coming in June 1963 (President S Radhakrishnan) and November 2009 (PM Manmohan Singh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, on Tuesday. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. (ANI Photo)

Modi, however, has undertaken several visits to US as India's PM. Here is a look back at his previous visits to the United States (as listed on the US State Department's website):

Visit No. Year Dates Visit purpose US President 1. 2014 September 29-30 Working visit Barack Obama 2. 2016 March 31-April 1 To attend the Nuclear Security Summit Barack Obama 3. 2016 June 7 Working Lunch Barack Obama 4. 2017 June 25-26 Official Working Lunch Donald Trump 5. 2019 September 22 Participated in a rally in Houston, Texas Donald Trump

He went there in September 2021 as well; that trip, however, is not listed on the State Department's website.

Indian PMs in United States

As many as 9 Indian prime ministers, including Modi and his predecessor Singh, have undertaken official visits to the United States. While Singh went there 8 times, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM, made as many as 4 visits, the same number as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who preceded Singh in the office.

Others are Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi (3 each), PV Narasimha Rao (2), and Morarji Desai and IK Gujral (1 each).

