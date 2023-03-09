PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese watch India-Australia Test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning attended the first day of the India-Australia Test match at Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Australian PM is on a four-day official visit to India till March 11. (Twitter | Anthony Albanese)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the game, both prime ministers took a lap around the cricket field on a specially designed chariot.

PM Modi and PM Albanese met with the players ahead of the match.

An estimated 1.30 lakh spectators will be at the stadium to watch the match.

Albanese, who is on a four-day official visit to India till March 11, arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening where he was welcomed by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

Also Read:Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia: PM Albanese

This will be the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Albanese since the latter took charge as Australian Prime Minister in May last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Albanese announced that Australia and India had finalised the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.

“This new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student who is studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home. Or if you are a member of Australia’s very large Indian diaspora -- 500,000 and growing -- you will feel more confident that your Indian qualification will be recognised in Australia,” he said.

He also announced that Australia’s Deakin University will set up an international campus at GIFT City in Gandhinagar. Deakin will become the first foreign university approved to open a campus in India, he said.

“This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships,” the Australian PM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also announced the launch of a new scholarship — Maitri — for Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years.

“Today in India, I spoke to the media about the great news that one of the biggest ever investments in Australian manufacturing jobs has passed the House of Representatives. Our National Reconstruction Fund will mean more world-class products made in Australia,” he said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“India’s ambitious renewable energy goals provide a huge opportunity for Australian resources, expertise and manufacturing. I met the delegation from the @SmartEnergyCncl today in Ahmedabad to talk about how Australian businesses can benefit from the renewables boom in India,” the Australian PM said in another tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}