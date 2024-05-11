PM Narendra Modi's challenge to Naveen Patnaik: ‘Name all districts of Odisha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Odisha's Kandhamal, challenged chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday to name the state's districts and their respective capitals, adding that Odisha's development remained stunted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Modi said, “I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such a long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?”

He added, “Can you leave your children's future in such people's hands? I am just requesting you to give me a chance for five years. If in those five years, I don't make Odisha number 1, then you can question me.”

Naveen Patnaik is the five-time chief minister of the state and has been holding the post since 2000.

Talking about Odisha's hampered progress, he added, “Odisha has vast opportunities for the tourism sector to flourish. And, the tourism sector usually has a spillover effect on the overall economy of the region. Your state government is not willing to trust your capabilities, due to which your development remains stunted. This election holds immense significance for the people of Odisha. Your every vote is crucial for the development of Odisha and a prosperous India. Your single vote will enable a BJP government, bringing a double-engine government to Odisha for the first time!”

Modi emphasised that he was working tirelessly every day to improve the living standards of Odisha's public.

He asserted, “What compels the state government to hide the truth? Who are they trying to protect? Today, I promise the people of Odisha and the nation that under the BJP government transparency will be restored. This is Modi Ki Guarantee.”

“I am from a poor family, so I empathise with your plight. I work relentlessly, day in and day out, to uplift your living conditions. I have helped 25 crore people to move out of poverty. I will not be content till all the poor are uplifted. Your vote is important for the realisation of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat. Your one vote can bring the double-engine government here. Press the Lotus button and help our candidate win,” he added.

Modi attacked Congress for creating fear psychosis by saying that Pakistan is a nuclear power.

“Odisha offers me immense love and support. I will repay every ounce of your trust by selflessly serving the country. 26 years ago, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji conducted the Pokhran test today. The nuclear test filled Indians all over the world with pride... That was the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities. Whereas, Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating, 'Pakistan is a nuclear power'.”

Modi addressed the issue of the missing keys to the inner chamber of Shri Ratna Bhandar, which have been lost for the past 6 years.

He said, “Odisha has a special connection with Akshaya Tritiya, as it marks the beginning of the construction of chariots for the Puri Rath Yatra. However, I want to draw your attention to a sensitive issue. 7 decades ago, rules were established for the management of the Shri Jagannath Temple. Among these rules was the maintenance of records for all temple assets, including gold, silver, and precious stones. The last evaluation of the treasure in Shri Ratna Bhandar took place 45 years ago, revealing an abundance of jewellery and gems deemed priceless. Surprisingly, the inner chamber keys of Shri Ratna Bhandar have been missing for the past 6 years. The state government claims to have found duplicate keys, but how and by whom they were made remains unknown. Despite handing over the investigation to a commission, the Odisha government has not made the report public. The BJP is committed to addressing this issue, and we ask, why is the BJD government avoiding it?”

The Prime Minister mentioned that both the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress designated Kandhamal as a backward district. “Modi decided to turn such backward districts into aspirational districts of the country. I monitor the work being done in these districts regularly.”

PM Modi highlighted the abundant opportunities for the tourism sector to thrive in Odisha.

“The BJP believes in both development and heritage. Under BJP governance, the country fulfilled a 500-year aspiration with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are you not proud to see this? In Odisha, the state BJP is committed to promoting the Odia language and culture. Any son or daughter of Odisha, rooted in its culture, will be considered for the position of Chief Minister by the BJP,” he said.

Odisha will vote for the state Assembly and Lok Sabha in four phases from May 13 to June 1, with counting on June 4.

In the last Assembly election in 2019, the BJD won 112 out of 146 seats, while the BJP got 23 seats and the Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD won the most seats (12) in the state, followed by the BJP (8) and the Congress (1).