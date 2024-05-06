Narendra Modi's dig at Naveen Patnaik: 'Expiry date of the BJD government is...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took an apparent dig at conditional ally Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, at a election rally in Berhampur on Monday, asserting that the expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, the day results for assembly elections will be announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Berhampur, Odisha(PTI)

"Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture, " Narendra Modi said at the rally, his first in Odisha.

"The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024," Modi said, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

Referring to Patnaik's alleged weak command over Odia language, Modi said: "A person, who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace...".

The assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously. There are 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

The BJD is currently not a member of the National Democratic Alliance but has stood with the government in Parliament on legislation such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi services Bill.

Modi claimed that Odisha has not benefited from welfare schemes such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as the "BJD government did not implement" it in the state.

The Centre gave ₹10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to Odisha but the BJD dispensation could not spend the money properly.

"You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country," Modi said at the rally.

"I have come here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of BJP's CM on June 10. On the very day, we will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana which the Naveen Patnaik government has been resisting. This son of Lord Jagannath will take care of all senior citizens under this scheme," Modi said.

Responding to Modi's claim, senior BJD leader and Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian said: "Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on June 9."