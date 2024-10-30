Menu Explore
PM Narendra Modi hails launch of Vadodara aircraft unit in LinkedIn post : ‘Watershed moment’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2024 06:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara was a watershed moment for India's defence and aerospace journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez at the the the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara.(LinkedIN/ Narendra Modi)

Modi, along with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility on Monday. It will manufacture C-295 military aircraft in India.

The Tata-Airbus facility is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

In a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday, Modi said that speed of execution of the manufacturing complex is breathtaking.

“The speed of execution is breathtaking - from foundation stone to operational facility in just two years! This is a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India,” he wrote.

The prime minister also said that in 2023-23, defence production has soared to 1.27 lakh crore and defence exports have skyrocketed from 1,000 crore in 2014 to 21,000 crore in 2024.

He also pointed out that over 12,300 items have been indigenised in just 3 years. and over 7,500 crore has been invested in domestic vendors by Defence Public Sector Undertakings.

‘Defence ecosystem is being transformed’


Modi also hailed the defence sector saying that our complete defence ecosystem is being transformed with indigenous warships patrolling our waters, made-in-India missiles strengthening our deterrence and domestically produced bulletproof jackets protecting our soldiers. "India is becoming Aatmanirbhar in defence and is also working to be a top of the line defence equipment manufacturer," the prime minister wrote.

Crediting the strengths and skills of "Yuva Shakti" and the efforts of his government, the prime minister said that we are now seeing reduced import dependency, job creation across the defence manufacturing sector, skill development for our youth and MSMEs getting a boost in the defence sector.

"From a time when our forces faced critical equipment shortages to today's era of self-reliance - this is a journey that every Indian can be proud of," he said.

He also called up the youth, startups, manufacturers, and innovators to look for opportunities in India's defence sector.

"This is your moment to be part of history. India needs your expertise and enthusiasm. The doors are open for innovation, the policies are supportive, and the opportunity is unprecedented. Together, we will make India not just Aatmanirbhar in defence but a global leader in defence manufacturing," Modi said.

"Together, let's build a stronger, self-reliant Bharat!" he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
