Modi, Sanchez hold roadshow ahead of C-295 production line inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, participated in a roadshow in Gujarat’s Vadodara ahead of jointly inaugurating the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing the C-295 transport aircraft. India’s private sector will produce a military plane for the first time at the facility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, in Vadodara. (PTI)

The roadshow from the Vadodara airport to the TASL facility showcased the city’s culture with students and performers lining the route.

In a statement on Saturday, the Prime Minister’s office said the facility will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test, and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft.

In September 2021, India signed a ₹21,935-crore contract with European plane maker Airbus for 56 planes to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus are jointly executing the programme. The European plane maker is scheduled to deliver 16 C-295s in flyaway condition. The rest will be assembled in Vadodara. In October 2022, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Vadodara facility.

Airbus has delivered six C-295s to the Indian Air Force (IAF). HT reported the seventh aircraft was expected to enter service by the year-end. IAF inducted its first C-295 in September 2023. The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered to IAF, which will be the world’s largest operator of the C-295, by August 2025. The first made-in-India C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026. The remaining 39 will be produced by August 2031.

The planes are expected to boost the IAF’s logistics capabilities to meet mission requirements in forward areas. They will replace IAF’s ageing fleet of Avro transport aircraft that were inducted in the early 1960s.

Defence public sector units such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to the programme.

All 56 aircraft will be fitted with BEL and BDL’s indigenous electronic warfare suite. BEL is supplying the radar warning receiver and the missile approach warning system. BDL is providing the countermeasure dispensing system.

The C295 contract covers performance-based logistics support for five years, supply of spares across 10 operating bases for 10 years, ground support and test equipment, and training.

The manufacturing of over 13,000 parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies, and all major component assemblies will be carried out in India as part of the C-295 project. Airbus will provide and integrate into the aircraft equipment such as engines, landing gear, and avionics.

The aircraft can carry up to nine tonnes of payload or 71 personnel or 45 paratroopers. It has a maximum speed of 480 km per hour. The aircraft can also operate from short or unprepared airstrips and has a rear ramp for paradropping troops and cargo.

In a post on X, defence minister Rajnath Singh called the C-295 project a “huge accomplishment” for the Indian private industry. He added it is the first project of its kind in which military aircraft will be manufactured in India. “The project will give a big boost to India’s growing aerospace ecosystem.”

Modi and Sanchez, who is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Tuesday before returning to Spain, will tour the assembly line and the hangar where the aircraft will be manufactured as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. They will also hold a bilateral meeting at the 19th century Lakshmi Vilas Palace. A Memorandum of Understanding was expected to be signed to strengthen the strategic ties between India and Spain.