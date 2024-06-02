 PM Narendra Modi holds back-to-back review meetings on heatwave, cyclone Remal aftermath | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Narendra Modi holds back-to-back review meetings on heatwave, cyclone Remal aftermath

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his post-election schedule with a series of review meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his post-election schedule on Sunday with back-to-back meetings to review the impact of cyclone Remal on several northeastern states and the heatwave situation in the country. The first meeting focused on the extensive damage caused by the cyclone, including the loss of human lives, and the destruction of homes and properties due to widespread landslides and flooding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the post-cyclone situation in northeastern states.(video screengrab / sourced)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review the post-cyclone situation in northeastern states.(video screengrab / sourced)

Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the current situation in the affected states— Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The briefing detailed the loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in these states. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been engaged in relief efforts, conducting evacuations, airlifting stranded individuals, and clearing roads to restore connectivity.

During the meeting, it was mentioned that the ministry of home affairs is in regular touch with the state governments.

Prime Minister Modi said that the central government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal. He instructed the home ministry to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration.

Modi also reviewed the ongoing heat wave situation and the preparedness for the monsoon in a separate meeting. He was briefed that the heat wave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh and that the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of Peninsular India.

Modi has instructed that proper drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire must be done on a regular basis, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

“Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of firelines in forests and productive utilization of the biomass must be planned,” the release added.

News / India News / PM Narendra Modi holds back-to-back review meetings on heatwave, cyclone Remal aftermath
