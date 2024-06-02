PM Narendra Modi holds back-to-back review meetings on heatwave, cyclone Remal aftermath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his post-election schedule with a series of review meetings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his post-election schedule on Sunday with back-to-back meetings to review the impact of cyclone Remal on several northeastern states and the heatwave situation in the country. The first meeting focused on the extensive damage caused by the cyclone, including the loss of human lives, and the destruction of homes and properties due to widespread landslides and flooding.
Read: PM Narendra Modi's action-packed day: Review meetings on 100-day agenda, heatwave crisis, cyclone relief
Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the current situation in the affected states— Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The briefing detailed the loss of human lives and damage to houses and properties due to landslides and floods in these states. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been engaged in relief efforts, conducting evacuations, airlifting stranded individuals, and clearing roads to restore connectivity.
During the meeting, it was mentioned that the ministry of home affairs is in regular touch with the state governments.
Read: PM Modi to hold a review meeting with top officials on the first 100 days of his third term
Prime Minister Modi said that the central government will continue to extend full support to the states affected by cyclone Remal. He instructed the home ministry to monitor the situation and review the matter regularly to extend necessary assistance for restoration.
Modi also reviewed the ongoing heat wave situation and the preparedness for the monsoon in a separate meeting. He was briefed that the heat wave is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh and that the monsoon is likely to be normal and above normal in most parts of the country and below normal in parts of Peninsular India.
Read: Modi predicted to return for third term
Modi has instructed that proper drills for preventing and handling incidents of fire must be done on a regular basis, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.
“Fire audit and electrical safety audit of hospitals and other public places must be undertaken regularly. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of firelines in forests and productive utilization of the biomass must be planned,” the release added.
Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.