PM Modi says ‘India avenged April 22 Pahalgam attack in just 22 minutes, destroyed 9 terror hideouts’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India avenged swiftly and decisively to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam by destroying nine major terror hideouts in just 22 minutes. Addressing a massive public rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, PM Narendra Modi said the attack was not just on individuals, but on the soul of the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. (PMO)

“On April 22, terrorists removed the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters after asking them their religion,” the Prime Minister said, evoking strong emotions from the crowd.

“The bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but 140 crore Indians felt the pain. Every citizen took a collective vow — ‘aatankwadiyon ko mitti mein mila denge’ — to turn terrorists to dust. And by the courage and determination of our forces, we fulfilled that promise.”

Modi further revealed that the Indian government gave a “free hand” to the Army, Navy, and Air Force to respond in a coordinated and powerful manner. “All three forces created such a chakravyuh (military trap) that Pakistan was brought to its knees,” Modi declared, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

This was PM Modi’s first public statement offering operational details of India’s retaliation following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.