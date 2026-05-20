...
...
Live

PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi, Meloni pose for pictures with stunning backdrop; to hold talks later today

By Shivya Kanojia
May 20, 2026 10:41:20 am IST

PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy, a visit that is part of his five-nation tour and kickstarted with a warm welcome by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. PM's tour, spanning UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, began on May 15 and concludes today.

Advertisement
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome and is set to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit.

PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:41:20 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum after dinner

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

    They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

    In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship. (ANI)

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:32:31 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Modi receives warm diaspora welcome in Rome, MEA says

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: On arrival in Rome, PM Narendra Modi received a “warm and energetic welcome” from members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, the external affairs ministry has said.

    According to official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Prime Minister was greeted by a “vibrant Indian community.” “Their enthusiasm and affection reflected the deep attachment with the motherland,” he wrote on X.

    The welcome event featured colourful dance performances, including Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Bharatanatyam, presented by artists based in Italy. The programme also included a musical tribute by Italian musicians, who performed Indian classical compositions using instruments such as the santoor, tabla, bansuri, and sitar.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:13:57 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Italian artistes perform Raga Hamsadhwani for PM Modi

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: “Indian music is getting very popular in Italy. During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Mr. Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Mr. Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Mr. Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Mr. Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Mr. Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri),” a message on X by PM Modi read.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 10:03:17 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi shares glimpse of ‘Kashi’ in Rome

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 09:56:38 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi views paintings of Varanasi ghats made by Italian artist

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: The Prime Minister viewed a painting of the ghats of Varanasi made by an Italian artist inspired by Indian culture and also watched a musical performance based on Raga Hamsadhwani.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 09:50:33 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Indian diaspora, artists accord warm welcome to PM Narendra Modi in Rome

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour.

    The Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and witnessed cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi also signed an autograph for a child who greeted him with a portrait.

    Among those who met the Prime Minister was Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, who said she was meeting PM Modi for the second time after 2021. She further said that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament.

    "I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission...Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here in Italy by the Italian Parliament," she told ANI.

    Meanwhile, a member of the Indian diaspora expressed happiness after meeting the Prime Minister. "We are very much delighted with the way he came and addressed us and we are very happy and it is the first time we got the chance to meet him. It is a very special moment for us and he has conveyed the message of oneness and togetherness," he told ANI.

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 09:45:46 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi meets Meloni in Rome, visits Colosseum ahead of key bilateral talks

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Ahead of bilateral talks, PM Modi said,"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

  • Wed, 20 May 2026 09:05:57 am

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi lands in Rome, to meet Italian PM Meloni

    PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Italy, where he will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperation.

    Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, arrived here from Norway.

    He was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his five-nation tour.

    "Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them," Modi posted on X. (PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / India News / PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi, Meloni pose for pictures with stunning backdrop; to hold talks later today
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.