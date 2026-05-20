PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi, Meloni pose for pictures with stunning backdrop; to hold talks later today
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Italy, a visit that is part of his five-nation tour and kickstarted with a warm welcome by his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. PM's tour, spanning UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, began on May 15 and concludes today.
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Rome on Tuesday for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour, at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit comes as India and Italy continue to deepen ties under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which focuses on cooperation in trade, investment, defence, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and cultural exchanges. ...Read More
Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.
The Italy visit is the last leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour that also spanned the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.
“Welcome to Rome, my friend!”
Meloni welcomed Modi upon his arrival in Rome. Sharing a photograph with the Prime Minister on X, she wrote, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” She also shared an earlier picture with Modi taken at the Colosseum in Italy.
Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit 2024.
What all did PM Modi do in Italy?
- PM Modi landed in Italy on Tuesday and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Rome, attended cultural performances, and signed an autograph for a child who welcomed him with a portrait, along with meeting representatives of the Sanatana Dharma Samgha and viewing an Italian artist’s painting of the ghats of Varanasi.
- He also witnessed a musical performance based on Raga Hamsadhwani, with artists highlighting efforts to promote Indian cultural values and traditions across Europe.
PM Modi in Norway
Before arriving in Italy, Modi visited Norway as part of the fourth leg of his tour. He had earlier travelled to Sweden, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.
India and the Nordic countries on Tuesday established a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from energy security to digital infrastructure, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the five Nordic states underscored the importance of trust-based ties in an era of geopolitical turbulence and uncertainty.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:41:20 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni visit iconic Colosseum after dinner
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.
They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects
In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship. (ANI)
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:32:31 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Modi receives warm diaspora welcome in Rome, MEA says
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: On arrival in Rome, PM Narendra Modi received a “warm and energetic welcome” from members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, the external affairs ministry has said.
According to official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Prime Minister was greeted by a “vibrant Indian community.” “Their enthusiasm and affection reflected the deep attachment with the motherland,” he wrote on X.
The welcome event featured colourful dance performances, including Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Bharatanatyam, presented by artists based in Italy. The programme also included a musical tribute by Italian musicians, who performed Indian classical compositions using instruments such as the santoor, tabla, bansuri, and sitar.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:13:57 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Italian artistes perform Raga Hamsadhwani for PM Modi
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: “Indian music is getting very popular in Italy. During the community welcome in Rome last evening, five Italian artistes performed the Hamsadhwani. Compliments to Mr. Valerio Bruni (Santoor), Mr. Leo Vertunni (Sitar), Mr. Simone Mattiello (Bansuri), Mr. Francesco Gherardi (Tabla) and Mr. Nicolo Mellochi (Bansuri),” a message on X by PM Modi read.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 10:03:17 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi shares glimpse of ‘Kashi’ in Rome
- Wed, 20 May 2026 09:56:38 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi views paintings of Varanasi ghats made by Italian artist
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: The Prime Minister viewed a painting of the ghats of Varanasi made by an Italian artist inspired by Indian culture and also watched a musical performance based on Raga Hamsadhwani.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 09:50:33 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Indian diaspora, artists accord warm welcome to PM Narendra Modi in Rome
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour.
The Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and witnessed cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi also signed an autograph for a child who greeted him with a portrait.
Among those who met the Prime Minister was Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri, who said she was meeting PM Modi for the second time after 2021. She further said that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament.
"I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission...Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here in Italy by the Italian Parliament," she told ANI.
Meanwhile, a member of the Indian diaspora expressed happiness after meeting the Prime Minister. "We are very much delighted with the way he came and addressed us and we are very happy and it is the first time we got the chance to meet him. It is a very special moment for us and he has conveyed the message of oneness and togetherness," he told ANI.
- Wed, 20 May 2026 09:45:46 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi meets Meloni in Rome, visits Colosseum ahead of key bilateral talks
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Ahead of bilateral talks, PM Modi said,"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."
- Wed, 20 May 2026 09:05:57 am
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: PM Modi lands in Rome, to meet Italian PM Meloni
PM Modi Italy visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Italy, where he will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperation.
Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, arrived here from Norway.
He was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his five-nation tour.
"Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them," Modi posted on X. (PTI)