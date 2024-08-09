PM Narendra Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra for Paris Olympics silver: ‘Excellence personified’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praises on Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals. PM Narendra Modi and Neeraj Chopra.(File)

Neeraj Chopra, the face of Indian athletics, won a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night. This was India's first silver medal at the games.

PM Narendra Modi lauded Neeraj Chopra as “excellence personified” and congratulated him on winning the silver medal.

“Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

“He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud,” the prime minister added.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian javelin thrower, saying his feat would inspire generations.

“Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games. India is proud of him,” the President said.

“His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future,” she added.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the “phenomenal” Neeraj Chopra has brought glory to the nation.

“The phenomenal Neeraj Chopra brings glory to the nation. Well done champ. Congratulations on winning the silver at the Paris Olympics 2024,” Shah wrote on X. “You have enhanced the honour of the Tiranga🇮🇳 by scripting a glorious episode in the history of Indian sports. The nation rejoices in your remarkable feat.”

Union minister of Parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Neeraj Chopra for sealing the silver medal.

"The silver medal winning throw from our champion @Neeraj_chopra1 at 89.45 m," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the Indian javelin thrower's dedication and exceptional skill have brought glory to the nation.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your relentless dedication and exceptional skill have once again brought glory to India. May your achievement inspire future generations and continue to shine brightly on the global stage. Here's to many more successes ahead," Gadkari wrote on X.

Neeraj Chopra's silver touch



Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 metres. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece event. Nadeem managed an astonishing 92.97m in his second attempt to set the bar too high for the rest of the field, including Chopra, who covered 89.45m in the second round to win the silver.