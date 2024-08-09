Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem scripts history, breaks Olympic record with massive 92.97m throw in men's javelin final

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem etched his name in Olympic history by shattering the men’s javelin throw record with an extraordinary 92.97m throw during the final. Achieving this monumental feat on his second attempt, Nadeem eclipsed the previous Olympic record of 90.57m, set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen. Paris: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem during the Men's javelin throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris(PTI)

Despite a rocky start, during which he initially aborted his first attempt due to a flawed run-up and eventually did not register his opening throw, Nadeem displayed remarkable composure and precision to deliver the record-breaking throw that stunned the athletics world.

The Pakistan javelin thrower, who claimed the silver medal at the 2023 World Championships, has consistently been a formidable force in the javelin circuit, and his Olympic record further cements his legacy.

His primary rival, India’s Neeraj Chopra, led the qualification round with an impressive 89.34m throw and later improved to a season-best 89.45m in the final.

Watch the throw from Nadeem that created history:

Nadeem was a gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which Chopra skipped owing to an injury. He also won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. In the previous Olympics, Nadeem stood fifth with the highest attempt of 84.62m.

Nadeem was widely seen as Pakistan's top contender for a medal at the Olympic games, and with his gargantuan throw in the final, he clinched a historic gold medal.

Nadeem has thus become the first track and field athlete from the country to stand on the Olympic podium.