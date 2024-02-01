PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Viksit Bharat Budget'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the Interim Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today, "inclusive and innovative". Prime Minister Narendra Modi during presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)

PM Modi said the budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of ₹1 Lakh Crore has been announced," he said in a short address to the nation.

PM Modi said added that the budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed country by 2047.

"This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," he added.

Also read: ‘Vague’: Shashi Tharoor analyses ‘language’ of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

PM Modi said the income tax remission scheme will provide relief to over 1 crore people.

"Income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle-class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers," he said.

Also read: Budget in numbers: 50-year interest-free loans for several sectors announced

PM Modi said the Budget stresses on the empowerment of the poor and the middle-class and creating opportunities for them.

"It has been announced that we will construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.

PM Modi said capital expenditure outlay has been increased.

"In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of ₹11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," he said.

Opposition slams Interim Budget

The Opposition, however, claimed the budget lacked substance.

"It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation. She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said Sitharaman only gave catchy slogans. "Nothing concrete has happened," he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI