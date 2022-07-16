Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: PM Modi to unveil Bundelkhand Expressway shortly

The 296 kilometres-long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore. The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the prime minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur. (Twitter/PMO)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 11:24 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in a short while from now. He landed in Kanpur a short while ago. He is on the way to Jalaun to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) tweeted. The 296 kilometres-long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14,850 crore rupees under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by the prime minister in February 2020 and the construction was completed in 28 months.

“Tomorrow, 16th July is a special day for my sisters and brothers of the Bundelkhand region. At a programme in Jalaun district, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated. This project will boost the local economy and connectivity,” PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.ALSO READ: 10 things to know about 296-km road

“The state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through 7 districts. The local economy will benefit tremendously due to it. There will be great industrial development in the region and this would bring more opportunities for the local youth,” he added.

The expressway originates in Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot and merges with Agra Lucknow expressway in Etawah. It reduces travel time to Delhi from Chitrakoot by 40%. One could reach Delhi in six hours against 10 hours earlier.

