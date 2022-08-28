Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi urges citizens to participate in ‘Poshan Maah’

Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation on Sunday through his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat; this was the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, the maiden edition of which was telecast on October 3, 2014. In recent years, each new episode of the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, and, accordingly, the previous edition aired on July 31, while the next will take place on September 25.

“Tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat August 2022!” PM Modi tweeted on the eve of his address.

For each edition of his speech, the prime minister seeks ideas from citizens, several days in advance. People can share their ideas on the NaMo app or record their messages by dialling the number 1800-11-7800.