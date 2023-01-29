Focus on E-Waste recycling, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme. The first episode of 2023 will air at 11 am.

In the previous episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which aired on December 25, PM Modi discussed how India is on track to become the world's fifth largest economy by 2022, having produced 220 crore vaccines and crossing the USD 400 billion mark in exports. He praised the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and spoke about 'Amrit Kaal' as India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence.

"I am glad that in the era of evidence-based medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda are now standing up to the tests and tests of the modern age," Modi said of how Ayurveda should be incorporated into our lives. He cited Tata Memorial Centre research, which found that regular Yoga practise reduced disease recurrence by 15% in patients. In his speech, he also emphasised the country's responsibility for hosting the G20 summit this year. Using the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Prime Minister Modi stated that India's G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness.