PM Narendra Modi ‘overjoyed’ by response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was “overjoyed and proud” of the “amazing response” to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the nation. He further urged citizens to share their photos along with the national flag on the official website dedicated to the campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read: ‘Golden era’: PM Modi on CWG accolades, India @75 and ‘power of tricolour’

PM Modi further shared glimpses of events conducted across the country. Over two crore selfies with the national flag have been uploaded on the website so far.

Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi along with his wife. He further urged everyone to hoist the national flag at their residence and share their pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM @narendramodi Ji’s clarion call of #HarGharTiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland,” Shah said in a tweet.

Other top union ministers like S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal also shared pictures of the national flag on their respective social media accounts.