PM Narendra Modi’s young authors mentoring scheme YUVA 2.0 launched

The ministry of education on Sunday launched the YUVA 2.0 (Young, Upcoming and Versatile Authors) scheme.

YUVA 2.0 is a Prime Minister’s scheme for mentoring young authors, and a programme to train young and budding authors below the age of 30 to promote reading, writing, and book culture in the country, and project India and Indian writings globally.

The education ministry said in a release, “YUVA 2.0 is a part of India@75 Project (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) to bring to the fore the perspectives of the young generations of writers on the theme ‘Democracy (institutions, events, people, constitutional values past, present, future)’ in an innovative and creative manner. This scheme will thus help to develop a stream of writers who can write on a spectrum of subjects to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge system.”

The ministry of education launched the YUVA 2.0 scheme in view of the significant impact of the first edition of the YUVA.

The first edition witnessed a large-scale participation from young authors in 22 different Indian languages including English.

Also Read: National Book Trust to publish works of young authors under YUVA 2.0 scheme

The launch of YUVA 2.0 is in line with the PM’s vision to encourage the youth to understand and appreciate India’s democracy.

The ministry added, “India tops the chart in youth population being 66% of the total, waiting to be tapped for capacity building and thereby nation building. With the purpose of mentoring a new generation of young creative writers, there is an imminent requirement to take initiatives at the highest level, and in this context, YUVA 2.0 will go a long way in laying the foundation of the future leaders of the creative world,” the release added.

The National Book Trust, India, as the implementing agency under MoE will ensure the phase-wise execution of the scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship.

The books prepared under this scheme will be published by National Book Trust, India and will also be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture and literature, thereby promoting ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

The selected young authors will interact with some of the best authors in the world, participate in literary festivals and more.

The scheme will help in developing a stream of writers who can cover the past, present and future of various aspects of democracy in India.

In addition, it will also provide a window for aspiring youths to express themselves and present a broader vision of Indian democratic values at domestic as well as international platforms.

The ministry further said that the concept of this scheme is to groom the next generation of young authors to create ambassadors of Indian literature.

Considering the fact that India ranks third in the field of book publishing and possesses a wealth of indigenous literature, India should present it at the global level.