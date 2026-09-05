PM Modi slams Oppn over 7.8% GDP growth row: ‘Some people couldn’t digest the numbers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth amid global uncertainty reflects the strength and resilience of the country’s economy. He indirectly took a dig at the Opposition for criticising the growth figures, saying in Hindi, “Kuch logon ko aankde hazam nahi hue(Some could not digest the numbers).”

PM Modi (Representative Image/HT_PRINT)

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Addressing the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, PM Modi said the growth was achieved despite the ongoing war in West Asia and several trade-related challenges, underscoring India’s economic strength and potential.

“And this 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential. I know, and you also know, that those who became infamous for pushing India into the 'Fragile Five' are finding these figures difficult to digest.”

Deep Dive What did PM Modi say about India's GDP growth during the centenary celebrations of SRCC? PM Modi highlighted India's 7.8% GDP growth as a reflection of the country's economic strength and resilience despite global challenges, indicating that some critics were struggling to accept these figures. Why did PM Modi praise the alumni of SRCC during the centenary event? PM Modi praised SRCC alumni for their significant contributions across various fields, stating they have taken the college's name to a global stage and distinguished themselves as impactful leaders. How has SRCC contributed to the development of its students over the past century? Shri Ram College of Commerce has been instrumental in nurturing generations of students, providing them with opportunities to excel in academics and become leaders in business and society.

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PM praises SRCC

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{{^usCountry}} PM praised SRCC’s rich academic legacy, saying the institution has shaped generations of students and prepared them for a brighter future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM praised SRCC’s rich academic legacy, saying the institution has shaped generations of students and prepared them for a brighter future. {{/usCountry}}

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“I congratulate you on the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. When a human being lives for 100 years, they are considered a person of deep knowledge and great experience. When an institution completes 100 years, it becomes an ocean of achievements. SRCC has shaped generations and connected them to a brighter future," he said.

Referring to SRCC’s alumni as the institution’s “OGs”, Modi said their achievements and influence extend well beyond the field of economics.

"The alumni of SRCC have also been very special. In your language, I would say the alumni here are the OGs. They have taken the name of SRCC across the world and made a mark for themselves in different fields," he said.

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