PM Narendra Modi to flag off 6 new Vande Bharat trains today | Check routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat trains for different locations on Sunday. Patna, Bihar, India -Sep .10, 2024: Patna to Tatanagar Vande Bharat train arrived for trial at Patna Junction, Bihar, India, Tuesday,10, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," a statement from PMO read.

"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it added.

Vande Bharat is India's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train. The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019.

Here's all you need to know about the new Vande Bharat trains