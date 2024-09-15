PM Narendra Modi to flag off 6 new Vande Bharat trains today | Check routes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jharkhand and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station at around 10 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat trains for different locations on Sunday.
"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," a statement from PMO read.
"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers,” it added.
Vande Bharat is India's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train. The first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019.
Here's all you need to know about the new Vande Bharat trains
- The six new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on Sunday for different locations, offer faster connectivity, safe journey and a range of passenger amenities, the Railway has said.
- The six new routes of the new Vande Bharat trains are: Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah.
- According to the Railways, so far there are 54 Vande Bharat trains running across the country.
- "They have completed a total of around 36,000 trips and carried over 3.17 crore passengers,” the Railway has said.
- The original Vande Bharat train set has now proliferated into Vande Bharat 2.0, boasting even more advanced features such as fast acceleration, Kavach, anti-virus system and WiFi, among others.
- "With the Vande Bharat Express train services, Indian Railways is on a path to revolutionise travel in India. These trains not only reflect the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative but also set new global standards for speed, safety, and service," the ministry said.
- "As India's rail network continues to expand, passengers can look forward to a future of seamless, comfortable, and efficient travel that caters to the diverse needs of the nation,” it added.
