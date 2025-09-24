PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation of nuclear plant during Rajasthan visit
The projects span across key sectors such as energy, water, infrastructure, health and urban development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects during his visit to Rajasthan’s Banswara on Thursday, including the ₹42,000 crore Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant.
Other major projects include a 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner ( ₹8,500 crore), power transmission lines with a capacity of 15.5 GW across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner ( ₹13,183 crore), and 15 drinking water projects in 11 districts ( ₹5,884 crore).
Solar projects of 1,400 MW and the 925 MW Nokh Solar Park in Phalodi worth ₹10,710 crore will also be inaugurated, along with decentralised solar plants under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme ( ₹3,132 crore). Key irrigation works worth ₹2,365 crore, new roads in eight districts, power substations, sewerage projects, an IT development and e-governance centre, and a 250-bed hospital in Bharatpur are also part of the package.
Also Read: Kataria briefs PM on flood aid, developmental push in border districts
PM Modi will also dedicate a ₹20,833-crore project of the water resources department and distribute appointment letters to 15,000 youths.
PM Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat trains: Bikaner–Delhi Cantt, Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur–Chandigarh Express.