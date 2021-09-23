Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. (Photo via @narendramodi on Twitter)
Live

Live updates: PM Modi in US; meeting with Kamala Harris, 5 CEOs on Day 1

PM Narendra Modi US visit Live Updates: The Prime Minister arrived in Washington on September 23, kicking off his official visit to the United States.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially begun his visit to the United States, with his flight arriving in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening (local time). On the first day of his tour, the Prime Minister's packed schedule will have him interact with US veep Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office building. Modi will also be interacting with a bunch of global CEOs today; one-on-one meetings have been planned with Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 23 Sep 2021 07:41 AM

    How PM Modi spent time ‘long flight’ to US

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the US for a three-day visit spent his flight ride going through papers and some file work. "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," he posted on Instagram. Read More

  • Thu, 23 Sep 2021 07:16 AM

    PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in Washington DC

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on Thursday. He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed and then again at his hotel. 

  • Thu, 23 Sep 2021 07:13 AM

    PM Modi reaches US, to meet Kamala Harris, global CEOs on packed Day 1

    PM Modi meeting the Indian diaspora after landing at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (US time) arrived in Washington, DC for his three-day visit to the United States. The Prime Minister has a packed schedule from the very first day of the visit, during which he will meet US President Joe Biden and also address the United Nations General Assembly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi prime minister's office washington dc united states of america
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.