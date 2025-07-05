PM says India working to give Global South rightful place

India will work with its partners to give the Global South its “rightful seat at the right table”, create a fairer world order and ensure reforms of global bodies such as the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday. PM Modi is the first Indian premier to address a joint assembly of the Parliament of the Caribbean nation (@MEAIndia)

Modi, the first Indian premier to address a joint assembly of the Parliament of the Caribbean nation, described terrorism as the enemy of humanity and said India and Trinidad and Tobago must be united to deny terrorism any space. Trinidad and Tobago was the second destination in Modi’s five-nation tour and this was the first visit from the Indian side at the prime ministerial level since 1999.

“It is time for us to work together, to give the Global South its rightful seat at the right table. To ensure climate justice, so that the burden does not fall on those who have contributed the least to the climate crisis. We consider Trinidad and Tobago an important partner in this endeavour,” Modi said.

At a time when the world is facing challenges such as climate change, food, health and energy security, and terrorism remains a pressing threat, the “Global South is rising”, Modi said. There are also new challenges in space and cyber security and artificial Intelligence is unlocking new opportunities and risks..

The countries of the Global South “wish to see a new and fairer world order”, he said. Hopes about the realisation of long-pending reforms of the UN have “turned into disappointment” and the “voice of the developing world remains on the margins”, he said. “India has always tried to bridge this gap,” he added.

India brought the concerns of the Global South to the centre of global decision-making during its presidency of the G20 and provided vaccines and medicines to more than 150 countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. India’s development partnerships too are “demand-driven, respectful and without conditions”, Modi said, in an apparent attempt to differentiate India’s role from that of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Our vision for such inclusive growth does not stop at our borders. We see our development also as a responsibility towards others. And our priority will always be the Global South,” Modi said. India is also deepening its relations with Trinidad and Tobago, and will encourage the country’s businesses to invest more in the Caribbean nation, he said.

Modi highlighted Trinidad and Tobago’s decision to recognise Indian medical standards and said this will ensure access to high-quality and affordable medicines. He also welcomed the country’s decision to adopt the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) digital payment system.

“We are also keen to collaborate on other digital innovations. As India develops AI tools to foster growth and development in the Global South, Trinidad and Tobago will be a priority nation for us,” he said, adding that India is willing to share its expertise in agriculture and food processing.

The two countries signed six agreements during Modi’s visit. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Indian pharmacopoeia will provide improved access for Indian pharmaceutical products to markets in Trinidad and Tobago.

An agreement on Indian grant assistance for quick impact projects will strengthen the development cooperation partnership between the two sides, The two sides also signed an agreement for cultural exchanges for 2025-2028, and three MoUs for cooperation in sports, cooperation in diplomatic training, and re-establishment of two ICCR chairs in Hindi and Indian studies at the University of West Indies.