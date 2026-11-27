The Centre’s flagship solar rooftop scheme, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, is nearing installations in seven million households, having released nearly ₹38,000 crore in subsidies across the country, the latest data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) shows.

The total installed solar rooftop capacity across the country through this scheme stood at 20.2 GW till November 26. (Representative file photo) more less

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The scheme, which has a target of covering ten million households by the end of March 2027, is on track, officials said, adding it is also gaining momentum with the help of a recently launched QR-based tool, meant to simplify installation for users. The tool has recorded over 4,50,000 clicks in the last three months, since its launch, data showed.

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PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana was launched in February 2024 and gives subsidies up to ₹78,000 to households for installing a 3KW solar panel.

Reviewing the scheme earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo 2026 in Delhi on November 2 had said the scheme was now covering nearly 1,00,000 new homes every six days. He also said the scheme had cut electricity bills by roughly 76%.

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The latest data showed as of November 26, 6.91 million households have covered, with ₹37,989 crore released as subsidy. The total installed solar rooftop capacity across the country through this scheme stood at 20.2 GW till November 26.

The ministry had on August 20 this year also launched a QR-code based interactive tool to address any bottlenecks and simplify solar installation for households. Government data shows the QR-code portal has logged 4,57,561 scans in three months.

The QR-code, once scanned, requires the users to answer basic questions about their home, before generating a detailed breakdown within 60 seconds, which includes the exact kilowatt (kW) system size required, the average installation cost, the expected Return on Investment (ROI) period, and the cumulative electricity savings over a 25-year lifespan.

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“The tool doesn’t stop at numbers, but it immediately connects the homeowner with a list of government-empaneled vendors in their district along with direct contact numbers, allowing them to book a rooftop inspection with a single tap,” said a government official, part of the MNRE.

Data showed till November 23 this year, out of the 4,57,561 total QR scans, 98,110 users went ahead to generate their customized solar plans, while 46,369 homeowners used the click-to-call feature to directly speak with certified local vendors nearby and initiate the installation process.

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“In the single week between November 16 and November 23, 2026, the portal recorded 46,992 fresh scans, resulting in 8,442 new solar plans and 4,159 direct vendor calls in just seven days,” the ministry added.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the target of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana? The scheme aims to cover ten million households by the end of March 2027. How much subsidy can households receive under the scheme? Households can receive subsidies of up to ₹78,000 for installing a 3KW solar panel. What information does the QR-code tool provide? After users answer basic questions about their home, the tool provides the required system size, average installation cost, expected Return on Investment period, and cumulative electricity savings over a 25-year lifespan. How many households had been covered by November 26? The latest data showed that 6.91 million households had been covered by November 26.