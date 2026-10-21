Solar rooftop installations in West Bengal rise by nearly 7 times via central scheme

Rooftop solar installations across west Bengal, as part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojna solar rooftop scheme, have shot up by nearly seven times since May 2026, coinciding with the change in the state government, while the total subsidy released for the state is now more than eight times of what it stood as on April 30, the latest data shows.
While the scheme was launched in February 2024, West Bengal had only seen 1,477 solar rooftop installations till April 30, 2026, with ₹4.21 crore in subsidies released in total.
Officials, part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said there remained stiff resistance from the local state government on a widescale implementation of the Central scheme, however, the scenario has changed rapidly since the new state government took over.
In just over five months, the total installations in West Bengal has shot up to 10,146 as of October 15, 2026, with the total subsidy released standing at ₹34.62 crore.
The new BJP-led state government took charge on May 9, 2026, replacing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led state government. Officials said there has been a strong focus on facilitation of the scheme as key state and central priorities.
The central government scheme, which provides subsidies for solar rooftop installation up to ₹78,000, has set a target of covering 10 million households by March 2027. So far, around 6.3 million households have been covered.
“Despite its considerable population and size, West Bengal was among the states faring poorest so far in the scheme. We were seeing a lot of resistance from the state government. However, that has changed in the last few months and figures are rising rapidly,” said a senior official in the Ministry, adding there remains considerable scope in the coming months to take this figure even higher.
In May 2026, West Bengal saw 218 rooftop installations. It was 526 installations in June 2026; 1,226 installations in July 2026; 1,936 installations in August 2026 and 2,742 in September. In October, over 2,000 installations have already been completed so far as the uptake in numbers continue.
In April, prior to the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a state rally criticised the TMC government for obstructing implementation of the central scheme, aimed to make electricity bills zero. He had also cited the example of West Bengal’s neighbouring state Odisha, in successful implementation of the scheme, which was proving beneficial to its residents.
So far, around ₹34,052.54 crore has been released in subsidies across states, with Gujarat leading the way, where ₹6,374.71 crore has been allocated so far. Other states include ₹5,932.37 crore in Maharashtra, ₹5,841.59 crore in Uttar Pradesh, ₹2,401.49 crore in Kerala and ₹2,283.26 crore in Rajasthan.
“This shows West Bengal still has a long way to go, but can contribute significantly,” the official added.
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region.
He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife.
Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species.
His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More
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Home/India News/Solar Rooftop Installations In West Bengal Rise By Nearly 7 Times Via Central Scheme