Consumers to ‘prosumers’: Lucknow’s solar shift rewires city’s power equation

A fifth of Lucknow’s electricity demand—about 328 MW out of roughly 1,500 MW - is being generated through rooftop solar systems, the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency has said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

What began as a subsidy-driven rooftop movement has evolved into a structural shift: homes across the city are steadily turning into decentralised energy nodes.

With over 92,000 rooftop systems installed under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, households are no longer passive consumers. They are “prosumers,” capable of generating, consuming, and even exporting surplus energy, said Inderjit Singh, additional secretary, NEDA.

But the more important change is not the number—it’s the model.

For decades, electricity flowed in one direction: from grid to home. That equation is being rewritten.

During peak summer demand—when air conditioners strain the grid—solar energy-producing homes offset part of that pressure in real time. The result: fewer outages, lower peak load stress, and a more flexible grid.

Growth that signals behavioural change

The jump in installations — from just over 8,000 to more than 81,000 within two years — reflects a shift in public mindset. Rooftop solar energy is increasingly seen as a financial and strategic one.

Subsidies of up to ₹1 lakh, low-interest loans, and predictable long-term savings have made solar comparable to a household investment—like buying property or gold. A 3 kW system, financed at manageable EMIs, offers returns over 25 years, effectively locking in energy costs in an otherwise volatile market.

Beyond rooftops: rural spillover

The decentralisation trend is not confined to urban homes. Under the PM KUSUM Scheme, over 1,800 farmers in the district are using solar-powered irrigation pumps. This reduces dependence on erratic supply and diesel costs, linking energy independence with agricultural productivity.

With more than 1.29 lakh applications already filed, Ravi Agarwal, chief engineer, LESA, (Lucknow Central) said that Lucknow is approaching a tipping point. If current momentum holds, the city could soon operate on a hybrid model where a significant share of electricity is generated at the point of use.