PM to launch 20k-cr projects on first J&Ktrip after 370 removal

JAMMU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate development projects worth ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement ahead of his first visit to the Union territory since the effective nullification of Article 370 in 2019.

The Prime Minister is travelling to the region to participate in celebrations for the National Panchayati Raj Day, the PMO statement said, adding that the PM will address Gram Sabhas across the country.

“Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focussed on bringing about wide ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace,” the statement said in a reference to the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status and its bifurcation into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stone is being laid in this visit will go a long way in facilitating provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region,” the statement said.

During his visit, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel, the statement said. Built at a cost of over ₹3,100 crore, the 8.45-km-long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

The tunnel will help establish all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer, the PMO said.

The PM will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in every district of the country, it said. The project is part of the government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence.

He will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district, the statement said, where he will inaugurate a 500KW solar power plant, making Palli the country’s first carbon neutral panchayat.

Ahead of the visit, which follows an encounter near the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on Friday, security has been stepped up in Samba district.

An attempt by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to carry out a suicide attack was foiled after two terrorists were killed on Friday. An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force was also killed while 10 security personnel were injured in the pre-dawn gunfight.

Palli Panchayat, 17km from Jammu city, has virtually been sealed with local police and paramilitary personnel including Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in strength to keep a strict vigil, senior officials said.

The venue of the PM’s public rally, which is just 3km from the Jammu-Pathankot highway, has been kept out of bounds for the general public as part of the security arrangements, and is being monitored with drones, the officials said.

“Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. The SPG has already taken over the venue and a strict vigil is being maintained,” they said.

Security has also been heightened along the 87-km-long Jammu-Lakhanpur highway and 198-km-long International Border, the officials said.

Arrangements for over 100,000 people including over 30,000 panchayat members have been made at the venue of the public meeting, the officials said.

Following Friday’s encounter, director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a “big conspiracy” to sabotage the PM’s visit.

“The encounter took place two days ahead of the prime minister’s visit. It is part of a big conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and it could be a big conspiracy to sabotage the visit,” the DGP said.

On Saturday, joint security parties were seen patrolling the entire stretch from Bari Brahmana along the highway to Palli chowk where hoardings to welcome the Prime Minister have been placed.

Additional joint security check points with reinforcements have come up at various places leading to the venue of the function besides other places including district headquarters and vital installations to scuttle any attempt by the terrorists to carry out any attack, the officials said.

The commuters on highways and peripheral roads are also being thoroughly checked and frisked, the officials said, adding the border security grid and highway grid have also been strengthened.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the PM, and Union minister of rural development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh for choosing the Union territory for celebrations of the National Panchayati Raj Day.

“The visit of the PM is historic and unprecedented, where he will address the people of J&K along with all the Gram Sabhas across the country. On the occasion PM will lead J&K into a new era of development. Ground breaking ceremony of ₹38,082 crore Industrial Development proposals will be held in the presence of eminent industrialists of the country and abroad,” Sinha said.

(With agency inputs)