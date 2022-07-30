PM to launch revamped distribution sector scheme, green energy projects of NTPC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over ₹5,200 crore today. He will also launch power sector's revamped distribution sector scheme and inaugurate floating solar projects in Telangana and Kerala via video conferencing. The revamped distribution sector scheme will help improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the DISCOMs and power departments, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

“With an outlay of over Rs. 3 lakh crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernization and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers,” the release said.

The 100 MW Ramagundam project in Telangana is India’s largest floating solar PV project with 4.5 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV modules while the 92MW Kayamkulam project in Kerala is the second largest floating solar PV project consisting of 3 lakh ‘Made in India’ solar PV panels floating on water.

Participating in the Grand Finale marking the culmination of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047', PM Modi will also inaugurate national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants.

‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ is taking place from July 25-30 as part of ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years, according to Prime Minister's Office. The six-day event, organised across the country, is aimed at empowering citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various power related initiatives, schemes and programmes of government, the release said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

