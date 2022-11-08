PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled India’s logo, theme and website for its presidency of the G20, which reflects the country’s message and overarching priorities to the world. The G20 logo, created with the four colours of India's national flag, comprises of earth sitting atop a lotus. The seven petals in the logo signify the seven seas and the coming together of seven continents at G20 India 2023. The earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life and from this, it derives the theme of G20 India 2023 – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Addressing the event via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said he was glad that thousands of people shared their ideas and suggestions for G20 logo and theme.

“India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the aftereffects of disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty,” he said. “The symbol of lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

“In Indian culture, both the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs the most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is place on lotus too. The seven petals on the lotus in the logo are also significant. It represent the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony,” PM Modi added.

India will be taking over as president of the G20 next month in a “significant step” in the evolution of the country’s foreign policy with the vision of the prime minister to “undertake leadership roles on the global stage”, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme, and website of our G20 presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world,” the ministry said.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.