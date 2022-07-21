Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM visits Droupadi Murmu's house, says she ‘will be an outstanding President’

Presidential Election Result 2022: Droupadi Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, (PTI)
Updated on Jul 21, 2022 09:08 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening visited BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her soon after she emerged victorious in the Presidential election. Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey,” Modi tweeted.

Modi added that Murmu's early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. “She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” he said in another tweet.

Briefing the media, Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody, who is returning officer for the election, said Murmu has got 2,161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.

The presidential contest was between Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

"Up to this round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," Mody said.

He said the states covered in the third round are Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab.

"In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha got 521 votes," Mody said.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi earlier this evening to celebrate Murmu's victory.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

narendra modi droupadi murmu presidential election
