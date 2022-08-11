PM writes to former VP Naidu, hails his journey

Lauding former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to him said he personally benefited from Naidu’s counsel on many matters and his objective understanding of governance issues combined with extensive ministerial experience and legislative knowledge was extremely enriching.

The letter dated August 10, was written on the completion of Naidu’s term as VP and chairman of the Rajya Sabha. “You viewed every subject from the prism of ‘Nation First’ and then gave your views. I am certain that you will remain active and vibrant in the coming years. Your experience and knowledge would remain priced assets for lawmakers in the future,” the PM wrote.

Pointing out that Naidu’s life journey will be a source of inspiration, especially for those who seek to enter public life, the PM referred to his wit and articulation and said his choice of words reminded him of social reformer and freedom fighter, Vinoba Bhave.

“The writings of Vinoba Bhave ji have always impressed me. He knew how to present things in a crisp manner, using the most suitable words. Whenever I hear you, I see shades of the same brilliance,” the letter reads.

Modi went on to say that Naidu has the ability to mesmerise an audience, and convey things in a simple manner; and journalist, thinkers and intellectuals were always eager to hear his insightful and convincing analysis of geopolitical issues.

Referring to his journey from Nellore to New Delhi, Modi said it was an outstanding and inspiring story. “One can imagine the power of conviction and commitment to ideology that drove you to join a political movement and a party that had little presence in your state. Not only that, the prime of your youth was either spent in the movement to protect our democracy or as an MLA or leader of a party which was largely in the opposition. Whenever any challenge or setback came, it only strengthened your resolve to go about your work with even more courage,” the PM wrote.

Meanwhile, Naidu tweeted: “I warmly reciprocate Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi ji. Grateful to him for his letter warmly and fondly touching upon various aspects of my journey of 5 decades in public life. Shri Modi’s support during this journey has been a big asset to me.”

Naidu’s term as VP came to an end on Wednesday. He was earlier the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and held several ministerial positions in both the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and the Narendra Modi government.