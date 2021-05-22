'PMCries': Rahul blames govt for Covid impact on economy, vaccine shortage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the central government over its handling of the pandemic and took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country.

“No Vaccines. Lowest GDP. Highest Covid deaths… GOI’s response? PMCries,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The parliamentarian from Wayanad tweeted a chart shared by the former chief economist of the World Bank, Kaushik Basu, which showed figures of India’s annual GDP growth and Covid-19 deaths per million population on May 21.

Sharing the chart, Kaushik Basu tweeted it was baffling to see India at the bottom of the chart on both counts. “Latest data on health & economy, Asia. May 21. It is baffling to find India at the virtual bottom of the chart, given that it's one of the world's biggest vaccine producers & till 6 years ago it was one of the world's fastest growing economies,” Basu wrote.

The chart showed that India’s annual GDP growth in the year 2020 was -8.0% and also showed that as of May 21, the nation has recorded 212 deaths per million people. India’s GDP is likely to suffer a GDP contraction of 7.96%, according to a report by HT.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic and in this tweet he took a jibe at Prime Minister’s recent address to Covid-19 frontline workers in his constituency in Varanasi where he became emotional while speaking of the deaths.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also blamed the government for its handling of the mucormycosis outbreak. He said that he is expecting PM Modi to ask people to ‘clap their hands or bang their utensils’ to cope with the issue. “Due to the mismanagement of the Modi system, there is now a black fungus epidemic in India along with Covid-19. Not only is there a shortage of vaccines, there is also a huge shortage of the drug required to treat this disease. In order to cope with this, the Prime Minister must announce to clap or bang the thali," he wrote.