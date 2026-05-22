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PMK urges Centre to reject Karnataka's Mekedatu dam DPR

PMK urges Centre to reject Karnataka's Mekedatu dam DPR

Published on: May 22, 2026 11:38 am IST
PTI |
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Chennai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Centre not to accept the detailed project report prepared by Karnataka for the proposed Mekedatu dam.

PMK urges Centre to reject Karnataka's Mekedatu dam DPR

In a statement, he said, "The Tamil Nadu government should press the central government to revoke the 2018 permission that allowed preparation of the draft project report for construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery without the State's approval."

Referring to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar's remarks, Anbumai said the claim that Tamil Nadu has no right to oppose the Karnataka government's plan to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river is "condemnable".

He also disputed Shivakumar's assertion that the DPR has already been submitted and the project would be taken up immediately after approval.

According to him, the Cauvery river serves as an irrigation source for 14 districts and provides drinking water to five crore people across 30 districts including Chennai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chennai cauvery river karnataka government
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