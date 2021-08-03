PM Modi launches e-RUPI for digital payment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a “person and purpose-specific” one-time cashless and contactless digital payment vouchers ‘e-RUPI’ that aim to catalyse the direct transfer of subsidies to beneficiaries without any leakage.

Although the e-RUPI vouchers will initially be available for health services, they will gradually cover other welfare schemes of the government, and can also be used by the corporate sector.

“In addition to the government, if any organisation wants to help someone in their treatment, education or for any other work, then they will be able to give an e-RUPI voucher instead of cash. It will ensure that the money given by him, is used for the work for which the amount was given,” PM Modi said.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in association with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the National Health Authority (NHA), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and commercial banks, have developed the digital solution.

“The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the merchants accepting e-RUPI. e-RUPI would be shared with the beneficiaries for a specific purpose or activity by organisations or government via SMS or QR code,” NPCI said on its website.

So far, more than ₹17.5 lakh crore have been transferred directly to the accounts of the poor via DBT, benefiting 900 million Indians in the form of cooking gas subsidy, ration, medical treatment, scholarship, pension and wage disbursal

