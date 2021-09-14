PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

Sansad TV, which replaces the existing TV channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The integrated platform was conceptualized nearly two years ago after a panel led by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash submitted a report approving a common platform for two channels.

Hindustan Times first reported the launch on August 4.

Sansad TV will have two channels to ensure live streaming of both Houses when Parliament is in session. A Rajya Sabha official who asked not to be named said: “The preparations for the channels are over and these are ready for launch. The authorities are waiting for a time from the PM to launch the new channels.”

Officials said the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—it runs from a rented property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium—will be merged with LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity on contract for a period of one year, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said. During the recess, the channels will run current affairs programmes in English and Hindi.