Police file FIR after thousands attend UP cleric’s funeral

Uttar Pradesh police have filed a first information report after thousands of people attended the funeral of a Muslim cleric in the old city area of Badaun district on Sunday in violation of Covid norms.

Prominent Badaun cleric Abdul Hamid Mohammad Salimul Qadri died on Sunday morning after prolonged illness. Before the funeral, his body was kept at a mosque for public viewing. Local authorities said Qadri’s followers from different parts of Badaun and nearby districts reached Badaun city to pay their last respects.

The funeral possession was planned later in the day, which passed through the city and was joined by thousands of Qadri’s followers. Visuals showed a thousands-strong crowd passing through the streets of Badaun; many people were without masks and in close proximity with each other.

“We have lodged an FIR against unidentified people under sections of the Epidemic Act and started investigations. A team is watching the video of the funeral to identify people who attended it. Further action will be taken against them following identification,” said Sankalp Sharma, superintendent of police, Badaun.

The state is under a partial lockdown and the government has restricted the number of people attending funerals to 20 and announced fine of ₹1,000 for not wearing mask.

