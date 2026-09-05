Police issues summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's aide over scuffle at party office

The Kolkata Police on Saturday issued summons to Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, in connection with a scuffle at the party leader's office over the removal of a billboard bearing Trinamool Congress signage, a senior officer said.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

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Investigating officers of Shakespeare Sarani police station asked Roy to appear before them at noon on Monday, he said.

The notice was served at Roy's New Alipore residence on Saturday evening.

"Sumit Roy has been asked to appear before the investigating officers on Monday. His statement is required as part of the investigation," a police officer said.

The police had earlier questioned Banerjee, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Roy in connection with the August 27 incident.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, has been named as an accused in two of the FIRs, while O'Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir are among others named in the cases, police said.

The charges include obstructing government officials in discharge of their duties, unlawful assembly, assault and harassment of women personnel, according to police.

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{{^usCountry}} The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building on Camac Street, was dismantled by KMC personnel after the police forced their way inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The billboard, bearing TMC signage, set up on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building on Camac Street, was dismantled by KMC personnel after the police forced their way inside. {{/usCountry}}

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O'Brien had earlier alleged that the police barged into the office with an "illegal" notice, assaulted senior leaders and heckled party supporters and office staff.

He had also described reports of resistance attempts by private guards as "fake news".

So far, 14 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.