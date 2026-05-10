Police probe threat call after gelatin sticks found near PM’s Bengaluru route

Two gelatin sticks were recovered near a route linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru in Karnataka on Sunday, leading police to detain a man who allegedly made a bomb threat call earlier that day and triggering heightened security checks across the city. The incident came to light after Bengaluru police received a phone call early in the morning. (Representative Photo/iStock)

The explosives were found near Tataguni, close to Vaderahalli Gate, within the limits of the Kaggallipura police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The location lies near the route expected to be used by the PM while travelling to the Art of Living International Center on Kanakapura Road.

Police said an anti-sabotage check team conducting security inspections ahead of the PM’s convoy found the gelatin sticks near a compound wall beside a bridge, about 20 metres from the roadside.

Senior police officers rushed to the scene after the recovery and launched searches in nearby areas connected to the PM’s movement.

The incident came to light after Bengaluru police received a phone call early in the morning. According to police, the unidentified caller warned that explosions would take place near Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport and the Art of Living Ashram.

Following the threat call, Bengaluru police alerted security agencies and Ramanagara district police. Search operations were carried out at several locations linked to the PM’s visit.

“Nothing suspicious was found near HAL Airport during the inspection. However, two gelatin sticks were recovered near the Art of Living route during the anti-sabotage check,” a senior police source said.

Police later detained K Lohit (40) from a residence near Koramangala for questioning. During preliminary inquiry, officials found that he had allegedly made similar hoax threat calls during previous visits by senior political leaders and other VIPs to Bengaluru.

Also Read:Gelatin sticks found near school in Uttarakhand’s Almora likely for construction, say police; probe on

“Earlier, he used to make fake threat calls, and in some cases he was let off after warnings due to concerns regarding his mental condition,” a police officer said.

Officers said that the initial inquiry did not establish any direct connection between the detained man and the gelatin sticks recovered near the route.

“During preliminary enquiry, it was found that the detained person has no links with the gelatin sticks,” the officer added.

Police said the gelatin sticks had been safely disposed of and investigations were continuing to determine who left them near the roadside.

“These sticks are used in stone quarrying. We are now investigating who threw these sticks,” central range deputy inspector general S. Girish said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, analysing mobile call records and reviewing the detained man’s background as part of the inquiry. The accused is being questioned at an undisclosed location, police said.

Security arrangements across Bengaluru remained on alert during the PM’s visit, with additional police deployment along major roads and sensitive public locations connected to his movement in the city.