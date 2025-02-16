Police remove illegal checkposts put up on national highway in Manipur

Security forces on Saturday dismantled checkposts illegally mounted by local residents on the highway connecting Imphal and Churachandpur districts of Manipur, two days after President’s Rule was imposed in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state, police said. Manipur has been roiled by clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for almost two years, displacing around 50,000. (PTI)

The illegal checkposts at Churachandpur district was set up by village volunteers of Kuki-Zo community on National Highway 2 in May 2023, when violence first struck the state, to prevent entry of Meiteis from Imphal and Bishnupur valley districts. Since then, ethnic violence in the state has killed at least 250 people.

This is the first time in the last 21 months that forces have managed to dismantle the checkposts to take control of the area to ensure free movement of vehicles.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Manipur police said forces have taken over the area as the security situation has improved, and will now ensure free movement of civilian vehicles.

“On February 15, joint security forces dismantled volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S Kwatlian at Churachandpur on NH-2. These posts had come into existence since the beginning of the conflict and were no longer required as the security situation has improved considerably. Security Forces have taken over these locations and free movement of common vehicles is being ensured. Law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining order and safety on our highways,” the Manipur police said in the statement.

The development comes days after the Union government announced that it was imposing President’s Rule in Manipur, potentially averting a Constitutional crisis after failing to find someone to replace former chief minister N Biren Singh who resigned on February 9, and missing a deadline to convene the state’s legislative assembly.

