Protest rally in Imphal East demands lifting of President’s Rule in Manipur

IMPHAL: A mass protest rally was held in Manipur’s Imphal East district, demanding the lifting of the President’s Rule in the state and the immediate appointment of a leader to resolve the ongoing crisis. The protesters marched through the Nongpok Sanjenbam area in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Following days of political scuffles among ruling MLAs and just a day ahead of the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, which was accepted by the governor the same evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) northeast in-charge Sambit Patra has been holding a series of meetings with the ruling MLAs in Manipur’s capital since February 9. However, as the crisis remained unresolved, the central government imposed President’s Rule on February 13, placing the state under suspended animation.

In response to Biren Singh’s resignation and the imposition of President’s Rule, people in the valley began protesting, demanding the appointment of a new leader. Continuing the protests, residents of Imphal East organised a rally at Nongpok Sanjenbam Khunou.

Speaking to the media, Khumbongmayum Rebika, a protester, said, “People are demonstrating this protest rally to condemn the untimely resignation of the chief minister and the imposition of President’s Rule. The protestors are also demanding that the legislators unite for the safeguard of Manipur.”

The protesters marched through the Nongpok Sanjenbam area, chanting slogans such as “We demand immediate appointment of a leader,” “Withdraw PR from Manipur,” and “Restore peace in Manipur.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Manipur unit president M. Tombi also urged the BJP to appoint a new leader within a week to resolve the crisis. He said that if the BJP MLAs fail to meet this demand, they should resign from their posts.

Speaking at the state party headquarters in Imphal on Saturday, Tombi said, “N Biren Singh was forcibly made to tender his resignation as chief minister. The central government should appoint a new leader immediately by organising an election instead of imposing President’s Rule to suppress the voice of the people of Manipur.”

“After the leadership crisis among BJP legislators, President’s Rule was imposed, keeping the state under ‘suspended animation.’ This is not the right time for a power struggle. Manipur has been burning since May 3, 2023. The legislators should prioritise solving the ongoing crisis instead of fighting for leadership,” Tombi added.