Home / India News / Police to quiz Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson in sedition case

Police to quiz Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson in sedition case

Zafarul Islam Khan had apologized through his social media accounts, saying his tweet was ill-timed and insensitive and that it had “pained some people” but it was never his intention.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zafarul Islam Khan faces a sedition case over a social media post.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The special cell of the Delhi Police has sent a notice to Zafarul Islam Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission asking him to join interrogation within two days, in connection with his “instigating statement” on social media, according to ANI.

Last month, the police had booked Khan for sedition charges, two days after he allegedly made “provocative” remarks in his social media posts.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under Indian Penal Code sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The FIR was filed on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident.

The Delhi government had issued a showcause notice to Khan last on May 8 or his alleged remarks on social media.

Khan was appointed chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission by the AAP government in July 2017.

