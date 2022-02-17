'Politics of tukde tukde...': Himanta Biswa's swipe at Priyanka Gandhi over Channi's ‘bhaiyas’ comment

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who recently came under fire for questioning Rahul Gandhi's parentage has now attacked Priyanka Gandhi over her complicity in Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'bhaiyas from UP, Bihar' comment, the video of which went viral on Wednesday, courtesy the BJP leaders.

"Day after her brother sermonized us on diversity and 'spirit of India', albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanji S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar and UP! Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best!" Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The viral video shows Priyanka Gandhi cheered when Channi appealed to people to not let 'bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi enter Punjab'. This came under sharp criticism from BJP leaders, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too chimed in as he was aimed at the attack by 'bhaiyas from Delhi'.

Assam chief minister who was in the Congress till 2015 has stepped up his attack on the Congress amid the ongoing election in five states. On the day of the first phase election of Uttar Pradesh, Himanta criticised Rahul Gandhi for omitting the Northeast in his tweet of "union of cultures". Then addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand, Himanta said Rahul Gandhi asks for evidence of surgical strike, but no proof of whether he is the son of Rajiv Gandhi is never sought.

