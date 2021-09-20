Poll campaign for Samserganj, Jangipur elections in Bengal to begin today

Campaign for the Jangipur and Samserganj assembly seats in West Bengal, where elections are scheduled later this month, will take off today.

The Election Commission of India (EC) cancelled polls in these two constituencies after the death of two candidates. Elections to 292 other seats were held in March and April.

While Rezaul Haque, the Congress candidate from Shamserganj, died on April 15, RSP candidate from Jangipur Pradip Nandi, passed away a day later. Both had tested positive for Covid-19.

As per provisions of the Representation of the People Act, in case a candidate of a recognized party dies, the poll is put off to allow the party to decide on a new candidate.

On September 4, the EC announced elections and by-elections in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj. The campaign for the Bhabanipur by-election, from where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain her berth started the same day.

“As the candidates of Jangipur and Sanserganj had the opportunity of campaigning in April and May, this time they have been given a campaign window of just around a week,” said an EC official.

The elections are scheduled on September 30, and counting will be held on October 3. The campaign will come to an end three days before the poll date.

All political gatherings have been banned because of Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the state government. As a result, political parties are stressing more on door-to-door campaigns.

“Due to the pandemic, the EC issued instructions that door-to-door campaigns should be held with a maximum of five persons, including the candidate,” said an EC official.