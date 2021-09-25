Poll strategist Prashant Kishor becomes a Bhawanipore voter, CM Mamata’s home turf

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been enrolled as a voter of Bhawanipore, a south Kolkata constituency from where Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is contesting the upcoming by-polls.

Veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy said that if one wants to contest the Rajya Sabha elections it is necessary to become a voter of that state.

“I see nothing wrong in this. He is an Indian citizen and can become a voter of any state. Secondly, if anyone wants to contest the Rajya Sabha polls, he has to be a voter of that state. I don’t know his plans. He is staying in a house and that’s why he became a voter,” Roy told the media.

When asked whether he was suggesting that the TMC would be nominating him for the Rajya Sabha Roy, however, said that he ‘did not know’.

Earlier this month TMC MP Arpita Ghosh had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on the instructions of the party. The seat is still vacant.

After achieving a resounding victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC has renewed its contract with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the company launched by Kishor, till the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which Mamata Banerjee wishes to see her party playing a bigger role in national politics.

“Many times we get to hear men and women settling in a particular city for their career. But this is the first time, I am getting to hear the same thing about a contractual labour. The ECI needs to check whether his name in his home town in Bihar has been deleted,” said Rahul Sinha, senior BJP leader.