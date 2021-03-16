Home / India News / Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing
india news

Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing

The Indian delegation was headed by Jal Shakti Ministry secretary Pankaj Kumar, while senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar led the Bangladeshi side.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh. (Representative Image)(PTI File)

Top officials of the water resources ministries of India and Bangladesh met here on Tuesday to discuss issues related to river water-sharing and flood forecasting and to enhance cooperation on controlling pollution in trans-boundary water bodies, sources said.

The Indian delegation was headed by Jal Shakti Ministry secretary Pankaj Kumar, while senior secretary Kabir Bin Anwar led the Bangladeshi side.

The meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh later this month.

Sources said the two sides discussed sharing of waters of the Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dudhkumar and Dharla rivers.

Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added. It included talks on cooperation over flood forecasting of the Atrai, Punarbhaba and Tangon rivers that enter India from Bangladesh.

A system of transmission of flood forecasting data on major rivers like the Ganga, Teesta, Brahmaputra and the Barak during the monsoon season from India to Bangladesh already exists.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district

3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government

News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case

UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’

"Discussions also took place on controlling pollution of trans-boundary rivers. On its part, Bangladesh pointed out the issue of pollution in Akhaura canal," a source added.

The Akhura canal takes waste from Agartala city and flows into Bangladesh, sources said.

They added that discussions also took place on drawing of water from the Feni river for Sabroom town in Tripura.

India and Bangladesh have a robust mechanism in place to address water issues at different levels. An Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission (JRC) is functioning since 1972. It was established with a view to maintain liaison in order to ensure the most effective joint effort in maximising the benefits from common river systems.

This enables meetings at the levels of ministers, secretaries and technical experts.

The next meeting will take place in Dhaka, sources added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP