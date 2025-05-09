Pope Leo XIV: Revisiting Cardinal Robert Prevost’s two trips to Kochi

For Kochi-based Catholic priest Fr John Bosco, this significant acknowledgement took two decades to materialise fully. It was only in the early hours of Friday that the priest associated with the Augustinian Order recognised that the newly elected Pope Leo XIV was, in fact, the individual who had officiated his ordination on April 22, 2004. Robert Francis Prevost, 69, will be the 267th occupant of the throne of St Peter and he will be known as Leo XIV. (HT photo)

Then known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, the US-born theologian served as the chief priest and participated in the anointing ceremonies held at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral in Kathrikadavu, Kochi, in his capacity as the chancellor of the global Order of Saint Augustine (OSA).

This event also marked the Cardinal’s inaugural tour to India, one of two planned visits.

Bosco stated that five additional OSA deacons were simultaneously ordained as priests, and none among them had foreseen that the Cardinal would eventually ascend to the papacy to govern the worldwide Catholic Church.

Upon receiving the gratifying news, Bosco reached out to fellow priests Augustine, Robert Roy, Shiju Varghese Kallaraykkal, Alosius Kochikaran, and Jibi Kattathara to share in the joy of the recognition that unfolded over two decades.

“We have all been exceedingly elated since the Vatican’s papal decision. People here never anticipated that he would one day become a pope, as the prospects of an American attaining such a supreme spiritual position were minimal,’’ said Fr. Alosius.

“His election as the first pope of American origin heralds a new epoch for the Catholic Church,” he added.

Both Alosius and Bosco define the current pope as humble and compassionate, exhibiting numerous similarities to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

While residing at the OSA regional centre in Aluva, on the periphery of Kochi, the new pope used to express his apprehensions over the impoverished and disadvantaged populations.

“He always implored us to support the oppressed and advocate for justice for those denied it”, recalls Alosius.

Jibi Kattathara describes Leo as a pontiff who epitomised humility and compassion for the impoverished.

During his stay here, we found him to be the epitome of minimalism. He never asked for anything and found happiness in the modest accommodation facilities at our regional centre. He adjusted to the taste of the local food and never asked for anything he liked to eat. He was also happy with our modest vehicles and travel facilities”, said Jibi.

As Catholics worldwide celebrate Pope Leo XIV’s nomination as the Supreme Pontiff, OSA members in Kerala express their elation over his two visits to India, which happened during his tenure as the General of the Order of St. Augustine.

His 2004 and 2006 journeys to several Augustinian communities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu profoundly influenced the people he met.

“He looked very humble and spiritual. We saw him from a distance as language was a major barrier. But he used to smile at us”, said C K George, a parish member of Mariyapuram Church at Thayikkattukara near Aluva, where he offered holy Mass thrice.

According to information from OSA, during his initial visit in 2004, the then Cardinal resided for more than a week at the Augustinian houses in Mariyapuram near Aluva, which is part of the Archdiocese of Verapoly, and Edakochi under the Diocese of Cochin, both situated in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.

Throughout his visit, he officiated Holy Mass at Mary Queen of Help of Christians Parish in Mariyapuram and St Antony’s Shrine in Edakochi.

On April 22, 2004, he co-celebrated the Ordination Mass of six Augustinian deacons to the priesthood with the late Daniel Acharuparambil, then archbishop of Verapoly, at St. Francis Xavier’s Church in Kathrikadavu, Kaloor.

His second visit was in October 2006, when he returned to the Augustinian house at Mariyapuram from October 3 to 6 to attend the Asia-Pacific meeting of the Order of St. Augustine held in Aluva. He once more resided at the same location and officiated Mass at the local parish.

During this journey, he also quickly visited Shenbagam School in Pollachi, near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, which the Augustinian Fathers administer under the local diocese.

“He was remarkably unpretentious, grounded, and consistently amenable to change. He never solicited preferential treatment. He journeyed in compact automobiles and readily accommodated himself in simple lodgings with essential utilities in Aluva and Edakochi,’’ recalls Fr. Jacob Mullassery, OSA, who accompanied Pope Leo XIV on both journeys.

“His humility profoundly affected us all,” adds Jacob.

Fr. Metro Xavier, OSA, who had multiple personal interactions with Pope Leo XIV, characterised him as “a profoundly spiritual man.”

“The present pope devoted extensive hours to silent Eucharistic Adoration. He has a profound affection for the Church and immense respect for its Magisterium. He remarked that his spiritual life was grounded in prayer and simplicity”, says Xavier.

In response to the historic election of one of their own as the bishop of Rome, Fr. Wilson Injerappu, OSA, regional vicar of the Augustinian Order in India, conveyed his elation and optimism: “We are filled with immense joy and jubilation.”

“Having an Augustinian as the Holy Father is a significant blessing for us. It also underscores our obligation to pray for him and bolster his mission via our prayers and sacrifices”, he said.

According to church history, St. Augustine is arguably the most influential Christian philosopher following St. Paul. He integrated classical philosophy with Christian doctrine, establishing a formidable theological framework of enduring significance.

The Order of St. Augustine was established in 1244 in Italy when multiple hermit communities in Tuscany gathered to request Pope Innocent IV for consolidation under a singular Rule of life and a common Superior General, akin to other recently founded Orders.

The Order now has a substantial presence in Kochi. It has resided in the region since 1579, originally establishing itself at Kalvetty, Mattancherry.

The Order’s operations in Cochin encompass the establishment of a priory, a small seminary, and other ministries, including one at Edakochi. The Augustinian Order originally established its presence in the Indian subcontinent in 1572, with Goa serving as its main operational hub. Subsequently, they extended their operations to Cochin.